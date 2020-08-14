REPORT: Miley Cyrus Is Single Again After Split With Cody Simpson

Actors Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split up after dating for 10 months.

Cyrus confirmed the break up Friday, according to a report published by TMZ.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have broken up after almost a year of dating, TMZ reports. ???? pic.twitter.com/POveLCtUPO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2020



“Right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be,” Cyrus said, the outlet reported.

Cyrus also claimed she might be spotted around with Simpson since the two have been friends for the past 10 years. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Cody Simpson Following Split From Kaitlynn Carter)

Sources told TMZ that the couple split up over the past few weeks, but it’s not clear exactly why the couple called it quits. Cyrus and Simpson were first linked together in October of 2019 following the singer’s whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus’ relationship with Carter followed her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom Cyrus was tied romantically for a decade.

The break up comes as Cyrus released a new single “Midnight Sky.”

MIDNIGHT SKY. SONG + SELF DIRECTED MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW. https://t.co/yOJzDIctlF pic.twitter.com/vXwXuFt2w6 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 14, 2020



Cyrus seems to be doing well and the break up sounds pretty amicable, especially if they’re going to continue to hang out.

I’m just happy that she seems happy. She’s been through a lot since her split with Hemsworth and I think everybody just wants the best for her.