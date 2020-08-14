‘What About This Boy?’: Nancy Grace Draws Attention To Cannon Hinnant’s Fatal Shooting

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace lamented what she saw to be the lack of media coverage of the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant during a Friday night segment of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Darius Sessoms, a 25-year-old Wilson, North Carolina man, was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting Hinnant in front of his two sisters as he was riding his bike. Sessoms and Hinnant’s father were neighbors and reportedly had dinner together the day before.

Alluding to the race of the victim and alleged perpetrator, Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked,”[W]hy haven’t the media covered this story? What about it don’t they like?”

WATCH:

“When you put the picture up just then of Cannon, he was five years old,” Grace said, “He was set to start kindergarten this week. I think back on my children, they went to kindergarten and what a big day it was and now he’s gone forever. And you’re right, this case has not been covered and I wonder why too.”

Grace went through some of the known details of the case, then predicted that it would eventually “be a death penalty case.”

“I don’t think you should draw broad societal conclusions from a single horrific crime,” Carlson said. “The media specializes obviously in that and some of those conclusions are misleading if not lies. But to ignore something completely — and they ignore murders, by the way, every day on the south side of Chicago as well — you really get the feeling that news coverage is guided purely by political imperatives, purely.” (RELATED: 1-Year-Old Baby Dies After Getting Shot In The Stomach During NYC Cookout, According To Police)

“It seems to me right now with the concern over COVID and not going to back to school and the issues surrounding that and the protests all around the country, even attacking a Ronald McDonald house while sick children were inside cowering, that’s all the headlines,” Grace responded. “What about this boy? What about justice in this case? What about my children and your children? They deserve to get just as much attention about all the other headlines.”