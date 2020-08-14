That QAnon-Supporting House Candidate From Georgia? Turns Out She’s A 9/11 ‘Truther’ Too

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican House candidate running in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, questioned the legitimacy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a newly unearthed interview from 2018.

Greene falsely claims in the interview that it’s odd there’s never any evidence shown of the “so-called plane crashed into the Pentagon.”

WATCH:

Greene has also made inflammatory statements about black Americans, Jewish people, and openly supported QAnon conspiracy theories.

President Donald Trump congratulated her Wednesday morning on her primary victory Tuesday night and called her a “future Republican star,” despite House GOP leadership — including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise — previously calling on her to suspend her primary campaign over her “appalling” comments.

Asked about the president’s congratulatory tweet to Greene, a McCarthy spokesman told the Daily Caller on Wednesday that they “look forward to Georgians Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene – and all of our Republican candidates across the country – winning in November so that we can enact policies to renew the American dream, restore our way of life, and rebuild the greatest economy in the world.”

“It’s clear that the Democrat Party does not share those goals, as Joe Biden says he wants to defund the police,” the statement continued. “Ilhan Omar wants to dismantle our relationship with Israel, and Nancy Pelosi is willing to let small businesses be destroyed.”

McCarthy’s office reiterated the same statement when asked about Greene’s 9/11 conspiracy comments.