R. Kelly’s Manager Reportedly Hit With Charges After Saying A Shooting Would Happen At Theater Showing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Disgraced singer R. Kelly’s manager has reportedly been hit with federal charges after making a false threat to a theater showing a documentary about the star.

Donnell Russell allegedly called the NeueHouse theater back in 2018 claiming someone was going to shoot up the theater, according to an article published Friday by Page Six. The NeueHouse theater in Manhattan, New York, was set to show “Surviving R. Kelly” on the evening of Dec. 4.

“By the time of the threat call, guests had already arrived for the screening,” the complaint said, according to the outlet. “Ultimately, the screening was canceled and guests were evacuated from the scene. No shooting ever occurred.”

After the incident, Kelly, Russell and another employee reportedly drafted a statement, the criminal complaint said, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Associates Of R. Kelly Busted Trying To Bribe His Alleged Victims, Federal Authorities Say)

“Mr. Kelly is once again being targeted and accused of acts beyond his control,” the statement said, according to the complaint obtained by Page Six. “For months, we have watched as his name has been slandered, and women he once cared for deeply, as well as his family, have attempted to assassinate his character for their own financial gain.”

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss claimed the screening was attended by R. Kelly’s alleged victims.

“Threats of gun violence aimed at intimidating and silencing victims of sexual abuse are unlawful as well as unacceptable,” Strauss said. “We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting such crimes”

Russell was charged with trying to harass, intimidate, threaten or corruptly influence victims in Kelly’s racketeering case, according to officials.

As previously reported, Kelly faces federal and state charges connected to criminal sexual abuse. He is currently awaiting trial for creating and possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kelly was hit with brand new federal charges Feb. 14 stemming from allegations that he sexually abused another minor for four years starting in 1997.