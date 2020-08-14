REPORT: College Football Players On Teams With Canceled Seasons Won’t Likely Transfer

Most college football players on teams not playing this season aren’t expected to transfer.

Following the Big 10, PAC-12 and other conferences canceling their seasons because of coronavirus, there were serious concerns that rosters would be raided. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Apparently, that’s not going to happen. An FBS coach of a team sitting out in 2020 told Pete Thamel that a lot of teams don’t have room and “it’s not like 100 kids are going to go to those three leagues.”

The three leagues would be the Big 12, ACC and SEC.

Spoke to an FBS coach at a program that’s postponed who had a high-level senior approach him about transferring to a school that’s playing this fall. Coach called around, and 7 or 8 team said they didn’t have any room. “It’s not like 100 kids are going to go to those 3 leagues.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 13, 2020

The more I’ve thought about this part of the situation, the more I definitely think that this unnamed coach is correct.

Outside of whether or not the rosters have room, what happens if a player transfers to a Big 12 school and then the conference pulls the plug?

They’re just stuck there, and it’d be a disaster.

There also isn’t a whole lot of time left to transfer. The season is a few weeks away. How much is a player going to see the field if they transfer in right now?

I can’t imagine it’d be a lot. Unfortunately, most of these young men will have to stay where they are. It’s just a terribly sad situation.

Their cowardly leaders robbed them of the season, and there’s no other way to put it.