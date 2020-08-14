‘White Fragility’ Author Robin DiAngelo Reportedly Slated To Make $20,000 For 3-Hour Anti-Racism Workshop At UConnecticut

“White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo will hold a three-and-a-half hour racial justice workshop at the University of Connecticut this fall, a service that she’s charging $20,000 for, according to the College Fix.

DiAngelo will attend the university’s “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives” leadership retreat, which includes a course on “anti-black racism” to “help University leadership come to grips with the critical questions of racism and inclusion, and to bring those insights back to our campuses,” the College Fix reported.

“Systemic oppression has been a feature of our society since the first Europeans arrived on this continent, and this colonial legacy won’t disappear overnight,” stated President Thomas Katsouleas, Provost Carl Lejuez and Chief Diversity Officer Frank Tuitt as they recently announced DiAngelo’s upcoming talk.

The author, who is white, is well-known in social justice circles for crafting the “white privilege checklist” and for coining the term “white fragility.”

DiAngelo’s services also come with a significant price tag. For the University of Connecticut event, DiAngelo will reportedly be reimbursed for up to $2,000 for travel expenses on top of the $20,000 fee. (RELATED: $12K A Day: How White Liberals Profit From Pushing ‘White Privilege’)

#19thRepresents: Next up, Robin DiAngelo and @ProfessorCrunk on race and allyship in America. Conversation moderated by @Sunny. Tune in: https://t.co/1HZNydmPDD — 19thnews (@19thnews) August 14, 2020

DiAngelo also reportedly charged the University of Kentucky $12,000 — not counting travel expenses or any accommodations — for a two-hour “Racial Justice Keynote and breakout session” in March.

This question from Robin Diangelo, author of WHITE FRAGILTY, is key. Thanks for putting this on national nighttime television, @jimmyfallon. pic.twitter.com/JNx5ABXL1S — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 18, 2020

Phone calls related to DiAngelo’s services are $320 per hour.

“Racism is the foundation of Western society; we are socialized into a racial hierarchy,” DiAngelo’s website says in the consulting and keynotes section.

DiAngelo has asked white people to approach the stage at events where they are asked to read about their “racial privilege,” internalized superiority” and other features of white privilege. She had also previously warned the audience that whites have “emotionally charged” beliefs concerning racism and would probably become defensive.