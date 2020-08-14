Seahawks Cut Kemah Siverand After He Tried Sneaking A Woman Into The Team’s Hotel

The Seattle Seahawks have cut Kemah Siverand.

According to Tom Pelissero, Siverand was released from the team after he was caught on video trying to sneak a woman into the team's hotel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only did he get caught, but his laughably bad plan was exposed in the process. Pelissero reported that the woman "was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player."

Not only did he get caught, but his laughably bad plan was exposed in the process. Pelissero reported that the woman “was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player.”

Incredible. Absolutely incredible on every single level. How the hell did Siverand think this plan was going to work?

Unless this woman was incredibly large, there’s no chance in hell anyone was going to think she was a player.

Is Siverand aware of how big the guys in his own locker room are? The average woman is probably 125 pounds lighter than your average NFL player.

Here’s a newsflash for everyone. Simply throwing on some Seahawks gear isn’t going to disguise that gap in size.

I would love to have been there when he got caught. Everything about this situation is so damn funny. We’re in a pandemic and he disguised a woman as a player to sneak her into the team’s hotel!

Now, he’s paid the price and needs a new team. Was it worth it for a woman? That’s a question only Mr. Siverand can answer.