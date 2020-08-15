Georgia Republican Who Endorsed QAnon, 9/11 Trutherism Says She’s Dropped QAnon

Republican Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene disavowed her past videos endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

Greene is running for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Videos from 2018 and 2019 show her openly endorsing QAnon, disparaging black Americans and Jews, as well as claiming there is no evidence a “so-called plane crashed into the Pentagon” on 9/11.

She now says the QAnon conspiracy doesn’t represent her, and objected to the moniker “QAnon Candidate” in a Friday interview with Fox News. Greene did not address her 9/11 comments in the interview.

“No, it doesn’t represent me,” she told Fox News. “But I don’t expect a lot of the left-leaning media to change their stance. I think they’re going to continue to attack me because they actually do see me as someone who’s unapologetically conservative. And I won’t back down on my beliefs and my values.”

Greene said she had delved into the QAnon rabbit hole during the Trump-Russia investigation in an attempt to gather information.

“I was just one of those people, just like millions of other Americans, that just started looking at other information,” Greene said. “And so, yeah, there was a time there for a while that I had read about Q, posted about it, talked about it, which is some of these videos you’ve seen come out. But once I started finding misinformation, I decided that I would choose another path.”

Despite Trump’s endorsement, Republican leadership in the House had been heavily critical of Greene. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise both called on her to suspend her campaign, calling her various comments “appalling.”

Asked about Greene’s prospects on Wednesday, however, McCarthy’s office told the Daily Caller they “look forward to Georgians Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene – and all of our Republican candidates across the country – winning in November so that we can enact policies to renew the American dream, restore our way of life, and rebuild the greatest economy in the world.”

Georgia’s 14th is a heavily Republican district, and Greene’s primary win all but ensures she will secure a seat in Congress come November.