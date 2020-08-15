President Trump’s Youngest Brother, Robert Trump, Dies

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night in a New York City hospital.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a statement Saturday evening.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again,” the president continued in the statement. “His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.” (RELATED: Trump Tells Hannity He’d Consider Pardoning Those Convicted In The Mueller Investigation)

President Trump reportedly visited Robert, 72, in his NYC hospital on Friday, spending roughly an hour at his bedside.

It was Robert’s second hospitalization since June, when he spent more than a week in the intensive care unit of an NYC hospital.

“Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always,” Ivanka Trump tweeted Saturday night.

Eric Trump said his uncle “was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core.”