UAB Football Player Allen Merrick Dies After Being Shot

UAB football player Allen Merrick has died after being shot.

According to the New York Post, Merrick was shot Thursday in Gadsden, Alabama and died from his wounds Friday. Police believe the shooting was accidental. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Merrick was entering his freshman year with the program.

This is obviously incredibly tragic. There’s no other way to say it. Young men shouldn’t be dying and they definitely shouldn’t be dying in accidental shootings.

Merrick’s entire life was ahead of him as a football player, and now it’s all over at the age of 19. I can’t think of too many things more tragic than that.

More details aren’t known at this time, but again, police don’t believe there was any malicious intent here.

If you’re going to be handling weapons or near loaded weapons, please make sure everyone knows what they’re doing. There’s never a reason for an accidental shooting.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Merrick’s family during this terrible time.