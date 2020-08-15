University Of Miami Hasn’t ‘Made Any Final Decisions’ On The Football Season

The Miami Hurricanes remain unsure about the upcoming football season.

According to David Hale, university president Julio Frenk said Friday that the team hasn't "made any final decisions" about playing the upcoming season during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC is pushing ahead with football and no teams have decided to sit out.

On the future of the season: “I don’t think we’ve made any final decisions. … We’re aware that the pandemic is still a huge and very serious threat. If we see things changing, we’re ready to change and be adaptive. We’re not locked into a rigid decision making frame.” — ????????️♈️???? (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 14, 2020

Miami should 100% play football. Every single school in America should be playing football unless we see something to suggest otherwise.

Miami is in the ACC, the ACC is hellbent on games happening and there’s no reason at all why the Hurricanes can’t play.

This country needs football, and we need our conferences to actually have a spine, unlike the Big 10. We need football to happen in the fall.

Miami is a historic program and they have a lot of power in the ACC. It’d be very bad if they opted out. Let’s hope like hell they don’t.

We need as many teams as possible playing once September rolls around.