White House To Unveil Newly Renovated Rose Garden

The White House is expected to unveil its newly renovated Rose Garden on Thursday, the final day of the Democratic National Convention and just in time for the Republican National Convention.

First Lady Melania Trump announced the construction project in July, with the project updating both the garden’s technological aspects and rearranging flowers and walkways, according to CNN.

The unveiling is scheduled for just days before the Republican National Convention, where both Melania and President Donald Trump will be giving speeches digitally from the White House.

Trump has frequently used the Rose Garden for press briefings and other announcements in recent months as the wider space allows for easier social distancing. The area has been off-limits to White House staff and press since July, however. (RELATED: RNC Responds To Jacksonville’s Mask Order Ahead Of Convention)

In addition to the new flowers and additional limestone walkways, the renovation will add audio and visual capabilities to the area, as well as quality of life changes that facilitate the use of TV cameras in the space, according to CNN.

Trump announced on Friday that he will accept the GOP presidential nomination at the White House, and the Rose Garden is one of the options for delivering the speech.

The RNC will take place August 24-27, with small in-person events taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, but all major speakers will address the convention virtually.

Trump had initially pushed hard for a traditional convention, packed stadium and all. He made plans to shift the event away from North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would allow such a large gathering to move forward. As coronavirus outbreaks became more severe in the state and elsewhere, however, Trump was forced to cancel the event and follow suit with the Democrats in holding a virtual convention.