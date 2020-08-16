‘Anything Goes’: Herschel Walker Says Trump Campaign Shouldn’t Treat Kamala Harris With Kid Gloves

College football legend Herschel Walker explained why he believes President Donald Trump’s campaign shouldn’t hold anything back when countering the “fireballs” that will be thrown by presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

During a Saturday night appearance on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro asked Walker for his thoughts on former Vice President Joe Biden’s selection of Harris.

WATCH:

“It was a tough decision,” Walker said. “But I think this is a very racial pick. Let me tell you the reason why. When he was blasted by Senator Harris at the debates he decided he wanted a woman. Not who’s best for the job, but a woman, and then it was a woman of color.”

“Then it came back to where some of the ‘black leaders’ wrote him a letter and said if you don’t have a woman of color, we are not going to vote for you,” he continued. “Well, shouldn’t it matter [that] who’s best for the job should get the job? I am not saying she didn’t deserve it, but why is there pressure that she should have the job?”

Walker went on to analyze the race to come, where Harris could conceivably attack the president, then use her identity as cover.

“And now because you have a woman of color there she is throwing all these fireballs at the president, but if the president comes back at her, the first thing they are going to say is he’s a racist,” he said. “The first thing they’re gonna say is he’s against women.” (RELATED: Herschel Walker Suggests ‘Politics’ Behind College Football Season Cancellations)

“Well, there’s a very good chance she could be president of the United States,” Walker concluded. “So right now, you’ve got to say anything goes. If you want to run for this office, anything goes.”