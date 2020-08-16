‘I Know The Tremendous Pain’: Joe Biden Offers Condolences After Trump’s Brother Robert Dies

Former Vice President Joe Biden laid aside the politics Sunday to offer condolences to President Donald Trump over the death of his younger brother Robert.

The White House confirmed late Saturday night that the president’s younger brother had passed away at the age of 71. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said of Robert. (President Trump’s Younger Brother, Robert Trump, Dies)

Biden offered his thoughts early Sunday morning, saying via tweet, “Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

Biden has been through his share of family tragedy, losing his son Beau several years ago to glioblastoma, the same type of brain tumor that afflicted the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain. He also raised his two sons, Beau and Hunter, after a car accident killed his first wife Neilia and his 1-year-old daughter Naomi.

Robert Trump, who most recently made headlines for his lawsuit against niece Mary Trump and her tell-all book, had been very ill and was previously hospitalized in June. He spent a week in the Intensive Care Unit at that time, and had returned to the hospital just before he died.

President Trump, en route to New Jersey for the weekend, reportedly spent some time visiting Robert in the hours before his passing.