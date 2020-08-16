Minnesota Democrat Running For State House Asks Crowd If ‘We Give A F**k About Burning’ Town Down

A Democrat running for state House in Minnesota asked a crowd if “we give a f*ck about burning” down a town during a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday.

John Thompson’s campaign has been supported by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL).

On Friday, Thompson attended a rally outside the home of Minneapolis Police Chief Union President, Bob Kroll in Hugo, Minnesota, where he delivered a roughly 10-minute speech laden with profanities and violent rhetoric.

His remarks were captured by reporters with Alpha News and Unicorn Riot.

“We coming. We coming for everything that you motherfuckers took from us. We coming for them [congressional] seats, we coming for the money you owe us. This whole goddamn state burned down for 20 goddamn dollars, you think we give a fuck about burning Hugo down?” he asked.

Thompson’s mention of $20 is likely a reference to the counterfeit $20 that George Floyd allegedly attempted to pass in Minneapolis, prompting the encounter with police which ultimately ended his life.

He also spoke directly to residents of Kroll’s neighborhood, who looked on at the rally from their driveways.

“Y’all got the Grand Wizard living in your goddamn neighborhood,” he told one family. “Fuck your mutherfucking peace, white racist motherfuckers,” he said.

“Take that sign, and stick it up your ass,” he yelled at another neighborhood resident who held an American flag with a blue stripe designed to show support for the police. (RELATED: BLM Protestors In Seattle Call On White People To Give Up Their Homes)

Thompson can also be seen yelling at a group of teenage girls in a video recorded and posted to Twitter by Alpha News.

“You ain’t never seen a legislator like this before,” he added at one point during his remarks, shortly before a woman wearing a red cross made from tape wafted him with smoke from what appears to be a bundle of sage.

Thompson was joined by roughly 100 other protesters at Friday’s rally outside Kroll’s home.

The protesters arrived in Kroll’s Hugo neighborhood via an organized caravan of vehicles as organizers blocked traffic, according to an Alpha News reporter.

Editor’s note: Daily Caller contributor Kyle Hooten is also a contributor to Alpha News MN, which captured footage of John Thompson’s comments.