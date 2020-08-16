New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says National Mask Mandate, Including Outside, ‘Would Be A Game-Changer’

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said a national mask mandate “would be a game-changer” in the fight against coronavirus.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace played a clip of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden calling last week for governors to issue such a mandate.

“Now you have mandated that in your state people must wear masks if they’re outside and can’t socially distance, at least 6 feet apart,” Wallace said. “Do you think governors, all governors across the country, should issue that kind of mandate?”

WATCH:

“I do, Chris,” Murphy responded. “I think the science and the data, the facts are unequivocal. It used to be up until in fact a few weeks ago that the science said by doing so you’re protecting others, but the science now says it works both ways.”

“And I think if we had a national as we have called for now for many weeks if not months, a national masking policy, I think we could accelerate dramatically driving this virus into the ground,” he continued. “It’s been a big weapon for us in New Jersey but as a nation we are only as strong as our weakest link, to have a national strategy I think would be a game-changer.” (RELATED: ‘Politics Of Fear, Big Government Edition’: Dr. Marc Siegel Blasts Biden For Demanding Mandatory Masking Outside)

Murphy’s order mandates masks outdoors “[w]hen it is not practicable for individuals in outdoor public spaces to socially distance and keep a six-foot distance from others.”

Wallace’s interview with Murphy did not include any questioning about the ongoing back-and-forth between the New Jersey government and the owners of Atilis Gym, who have vowed to remain open despite losing their business license for resisting lockdown measures.