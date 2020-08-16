Editorial

Washington Football Team Officially Activates Quarterback Alex Smith

Houston Texans v Washington Redskins

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Quarterback Alex Smith has officially returned to the Washington Football Team.

Following a horrific leg injury in 2018, the news was announced Sunday that Smith was taken off of the Physically Unable to Perform List, and it’s the next step forward in Smith’s incredible comeback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith’s wife also posted a video of the family celebrating his incredible accomplishment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on

This is honestly incredible to see. I can’t believe that Alex Smith is in a place where he’s going to be able to play football again.

His 2018 leg injury against the Texans was one of the worst that I’ve ever seen. Now, he’s cleared to play in the NFL again.

That’s honestly nothing short of remarkable.

Will Smith see the field with Dwayne Haskins now in town? Who knows, but the fact he’s even able to give it a shot is awesome.

I can’t wait to see what is coming next in Smith’s career. He just pulled off an all-time comeback.