Washington Football Team Officially Activates Quarterback Alex Smith

Quarterback Alex Smith has officially returned to the Washington Football Team.

Following a horrific leg injury in 2018, the news was announced Sunday that Smith was taken off of the Physically Unable to Perform List, and it's the next step forward in Smith's incredible comeback.

Washington Football Team officially activated QB Alex Smith off the Physically Unable to Perform List. Welcome back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2020

Smith’s wife also posted a video of the family celebrating his incredible accomplishment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Aug 15, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT

This is honestly incredible to see. I can’t believe that Alex Smith is in a place where he’s going to be able to play football again.

His 2018 leg injury against the Texans was one of the worst that I’ve ever seen. Now, he’s cleared to play in the NFL again.

That’s honestly nothing short of remarkable.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Will Smith see the field with Dwayne Haskins now in town? Who knows, but the fact he’s even able to give it a shot is awesome.

I can’t wait to see what is coming next in Smith’s career. He just pulled off an all-time comeback.