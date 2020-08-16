Watch The Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’

The new episode of “Yellowstone” looks incredible.

The preview for “Meaner than Evil” promises to crank everything up to 100 as we only have two episodes left in season three. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The New Episode ‘I Killed A Man Today’)

Give it a watch below. It’ll have you ready to run through a wall.

Lloyd says it couldn’t be much worse. But there’s a new episode of #YellowstoneTV on tonight, and we think it couldn’t get much better. Don’t miss it TONIGHT at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/LwHyXOOB7G — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 16, 2020

I can’t wait for episode nine of season three to air Sunday night. It’s going to be incredible. After eight outstanding episodes, everything is coming to a head.

I can feel it in my bones that we’re going to be in for an absolutely wild time tonight as the Duttons are out for revenge against Wade Morrow for his beatdown of Teeter and Colby. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 10, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

We also know that Walker is back in the mix after Rip and Lloyd spotted him in a bar. Will he meet a bloody end after Kayce initially showed mercy?

I have no idea, but I’m excited to find out no matter what!

All I know for sure is that we’re going to be off to the races tonight in “Meaner than Evil.” Make sure to tune in on the Paramount Network.

It’s going to be electric!