8-Year-Old Girl Killed By Gunfire At Birthday Party, Police Say

An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a birthday party celebration Friday night in Ohio.

Willie Walker, 62, was hosting a birthday party for his 15-year-old grandson, according to an article published Saturday by the Akron Beacon Journal. Walker claimed he was inside the home when the shooting first started.

“All hell broke out,” Walker told the outlet. “I don’t know what the hell happened.”

The victim Mikayla Pickett was found with an apparent gunshot wound when police responded to the scene around 11:48 p.m. Friday night. Pickett was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Walker claimed three or four people showed up to the party and began shooting at family and friends in attendance. The grandfather said he did not know the girl who died.

Police found shell casings at the scene of the shooting. (RELATED: 6 Children Shot And Killed Over 4th Of July Weekend)

“I don’t know know how many shells they took,” Walker said. “A lot of them.”

There have been no suspects identified and no arrests made, according to police.

An unidentified neighbor told the Akron Beacon Journal that another shooting occurred in the neighborhood on Wednesday or Thursday. She claimed someone fired into another home on the street where Walker lives.