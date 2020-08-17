Sharon Stone Appears To Call Trump A ‘Killer’ As She Reveals Sister Is ‘Fighting For Her Life’ After Getting COVID-19

Sharon Stone appeared to label President Donald Trump a “killer” and encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden as she revealed her sister has COVID-19.

“As many of you know, I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a COVID room and that she has Lupus and she’s fighting for her life,” the 62-year-old actress shared in a video she posted on Instagram. The post was noted by TMZ in a piece published Monday.

“I didn’t let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a COVID room in the same ward, fighting for his life, and that they stayed at home as long as they could,” she added. “In Montana, where they live, you can’t get tested unless you’re symptomatic, and then you don’t get your test results for five days.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Knocks Bernie Sanders: ‘How Much Acid Has He Taken?’)

“Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother who’s had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn’t get a test because she wasn’t symptomatic even though she could’ve been near asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID,” Stone continued. “The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can’t get tested because they don’t have tests to test them with. Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested.”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Aug 16, 2020 at 3:18pm PDT

The actress then shared that her grandmother died of COVID-19 and her godmother contracted the virus, before pleading with people to use their right to vote to change things.

“This is the state that we are in,” the “Casino” star shared. “The only thing that’s going to change this is if you vote. And if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris. And the reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families.”

“We will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested,” the “Basic Instinct” star added. “Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID-19 are the ones that have women in leadership. Please vote and please whatever you do don’t vote for a killer. Thank you.”