Alabama AD Greg Byrne Rips People Hanging Out In Large Groups, Asks To ‘Please Wear Your Masks’

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne isn’t pleased with people hanging out in large groups.

Byrne tweeted a photo Sunday of a large group of people not wearing masks or socially distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and he clearly wasn't happy.

“Who wants college sports this fall?? Obviously not these people!! We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks,” Byrne tweeted.

Who wants college sports this fall?? ????⚽️????????????‍♀️???????? Obviously not these people!! ????????‍♂️ We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!???? pic.twitter.com/OAFocYZwin — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 16, 2020

I don’t want to get into a debate about masks and their effectiveness during the coronavirus pandemic, but I think we can all agree Byrne has a point.

We’re on the brink of not having college football in the fall because of coronavirus. With the season a few weeks away, everything is on the line as we enter September.

If cases spike on college campuses and hit football teams, then the season will be over before it even starts.

People in Alabama love their football, and you’d think they’d do whatever was necessary to save it. Apparently, that might not be the case.

In case you think Byrne is bluffing about the consequences, just look at the PAC-12 and the Big 10. Both already canceled.

Clearly, the precedent is there to call off major college football.

Do your part to save football! America needs it.