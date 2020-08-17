Politics

Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To ‘Weird’ Democratic Convention

The virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night and viewers were quick to notice that it was not the same as conventions of years past.

The online convention began with actress Eva Longoria Bastón, the convention’s host, giving an opening speech. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida commented that the choice for Bastón to host was out of touch. (RELATED: DNC Producers Muck Up House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s Speech)

Other Twitter users noted that the convention, held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, was awkward and “weird.”

Washington Post reporter James Hohmann tweeted that the convention felt “like watching a national Zoom meeting.”

However, not all reactions to the opening of the online convention were negative.

