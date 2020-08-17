Biden Leads Trump By 12, According To ABC News Poll

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 12 points in the latest ABC News poll.

Biden is ahead of Trump 53-41 among registered voters nationwide, the poll conducted in partnership with Langer Research shows. Biden leads Trump with likely voters as well, 54-44, according to the poll.

Voters also view Biden more favorably than Trump, 50% to 42%.

BREAKING: Joe Biden holds a 12 point lead over Pres. Trump among registered voters, 53-41%, and a similar 10 point lead among likely voters, 54-44%, according to new @ABC News/WaPo poll. https://t.co/iMUDLzMTLh — ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2020

Almost six months into the pandemic, Trump’s approval rating stands at 43%, with 55% of voters disapproving, according to the poll. His approval rating has increased four points since a July ABC News poll, though more still disapprove. (RELATED: Here’s How Biden’s Lead In The Polls Compares To Clinton’s Four Years Ago)

Registered voters were nearly evenly split on whether the economy would fare better Biden, with 35% saying it would be worse under the former vice president and 32% saying it would improve.

Thirty-two percent of voters said that crime would be worse under the former vice president, and 25% said it would be better.

More voters surveyed said Biden would likely improve health care, the pandemic response and race relations as president, according to the poll.

Though Biden continues to lead President Trump in the polls, he still faces lower enthusiasm among his supporters. While 48% of Biden’s supporters said that they have “strong enthusiasm” towards him, 65% of Trump supporters said the same for the president, the poll found.

The poll also shows that voters have an overall positive view of Sen. Kamala Harris, who Biden selected as his running mate on Tuesday. Fifty-two percent of voters surveyed view the California Democrat favorably, compared to 38% who view her unfavorably, according to the poll.

Harris’s net favorability is higher than Vice President Mike Pence’s, who 44% of voters described as favorable, the poll showed. The two are set to debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The ABC poll was released the same day as a CNN poll that showed Biden leading by only four points, 50% to 46%.

The former vice president is set to officially become his party’s nominee at the Democratic National Convention which kicks off Monday.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 12-15 among 1,001 adults and has a 3.5 point margin of error, according to ABC News

