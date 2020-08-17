Death Valley May Have Broken Record For Hottest Day On Earth In 100 Years

The hottest desert on Earth just upped the stakes. Death Valley, California may have reached Earth’s hottest recorded day since 1913 on Sunday, at 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

If weather predictions are correct, it would also be one of the hottest days ever measured in Death Valley as well as the highest temperature recorded in the month of August, according National Weather Service (NWS). The last highest temperature in the valley was 129 degrees back in July 2013. (RELATED: Death Valley Broke World Record For The Hottest July)

“Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F,” said the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F.”

The highest temperature ever recorded on Earth was in 1913 at 134 degrees Fahrenheit in 1913. If the temperature recorded is accurate, Sunday’s weather would come close to topping the planet’s hottest day on record.

Death Valley’s temperature comes amid a massive heat wave spreading the Western U.S. with 56 million people under heat advisories or warnings, according to the NWS. (RELATED: Record-Setting Temperature Reading At Death Valley Contaminated By ‘Solar Panels And RVs’)