DNC Producers Muck Up House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s Speech

Democratic House Majority Whip James Clyburn was forced to restart his speech Monday evening during the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) due to camera confusion.

The 2020 DNC is completely virtual due to COVID-19 and Clyburn is one of numerous politicians listed to speak. As he began his speech, a person off-camera instructed Clyburn to “stand by,” presumably because the wrong camera was being used.

“Good evening. I am congressman Jim Clyburn here in historic …” Clyburn first said before being forced to stop as the camera angle changed for viewers. (RELATED: Former Google Lobbyist Gets More Time To Speak At DNC Than Ocasio-Cortez)

“Good evening,” he said again, restarting his speech. “I’m Congressman Jim Clyburn you’re in historic Tulsa, South Carolina. Six months ago, I stood not far from here and endorsed Joe Biden to be our 46th president. It was a decision I made with my feet firmly planted in this community.”

WATCH:

Clyburn was able to continue his speech after the DNC’s hiccup and discussed various examples of how the black community is growing. He said that American needs “a president who sees unifying people as a requirement of the job” and reiterated that he stands “with Joe.”

“Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader,” Clyburn added. “I have said before, and wish to reiterate tonight, we know Joe. But more importantly, Joe knows us.”