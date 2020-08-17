‘He Doesn’t Come Out Because He Can’t’: Trump Calls Biden Out, Suggests He Isn’t Able To Face The Media

President Donald Trump suggested former Vice President Joe Biden “doesn’t take any questions from reporters” because “he doesn’t know what to do” during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday morning.

Biden has been criticized for not being more available to the press amid the global pandemic, although he has left to hold campaign events and has taken part in some interviews. Trump has previously commented on Biden’s “basement” strategy and continued to do so Monday morning during a phone interview. (RELATED: Why Democrats Are Getting Frustrated With Biden’s Basement Campaign)

“And somebody like Biden, he doesn’t know what to do,” Trump said. “He doesn’t come out because he can’t. He doesn’t take any questions from reporters.”

“I keep saying to my people, you know, ‘Here I am getting bombs thrown at me everyday by people that are totally, you know, frankly dishonest reporters’ … They’re espousing the view of the radical left, but here I am, bombs every day, every day, every day and do a good job handling it, that’s why my polls have gone up 10 or 12 points.”

The president claimed Biden “hasn’t taken one question” and later said if Americans vote for Biden, it will result in Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris – his running mate – taking over. This would be “a disaster,” according to Trump.

“You can’t have a guy that’s shot, you can’t have a guy that doesn’t know where he is,” Trump said. “You can’t have a guy that’s afraid to leave his basement because he can’t speak any longer – and by the way, in his best day he wasn’t good, you know that.”

“He was not the guy, but we’re not talking about a bad time, and you can’t do that. You can’t feel sorry for him and vote for him, because if that means … then the [sic] Kamala Harris is going to take over and she’s a disaster,” the president added before slamming Harris for her views on gun control and fossil fuels.

