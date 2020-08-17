Ellen DeGeneres’ Ex Anne Heche Comments On Allegations Of Toxic Workplace

TV show host Ellen DeGeneres’ ex Anne Heche weighed in on the toxic workplace environment allegations plaguing “The Ellen Show.”

Heche made her comments in an interview with Mr. Warburton Magazine for the September cover story.

“I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years,” Heche told the outlet. “I’d listen to the people who have.”

Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 until the two broke up in August of 2000.

“If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault,” Heche said. “So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in?” (RELATED: ‘The Ellen Show’ DJ Speaks Out Following Reports Of Toxic Workplace, Sexual Misconduct On Set)

“Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey,” she added.

DeGeneres’ show has been the target of multiple reports regarding the workplace environment on set. Buzzfeed News published two articles based off of allegations made my former and current employees of the show. In one, employees accused producers of fostering a hostile work environment. Employees also claimed executive producers participated in sexual misconduct at the workplace.

All employees remained anonymous out of fear of retribution, according to Buzzfeed.

WarnerMedia opened an investigation into the show after the reports surfaced.