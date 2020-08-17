Football Coach Jarrett Vickers Says If A Hot Woman Is Going To Reject You, ‘It Might As Well Be A 10’

Football coach Jarrett Vickers recently had a quote for the ages.

Vickers, who is the head coach at Shamrock in Texas, spoke with Clint Brakebill about his team’s aggressive offense and said, “We’ll swing for the fences. If you’re going to get turned down by a hot chick, it might as well be a ten, not an eight…We think fortune favors the bold.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him break it down below.

I love this dude. I don’t even know anything about him other than the video, but I’m already sold. I’m all in.

This is the kind of man I want running my football program. You simply can’t play it safe if you want to win.

You have to swing for the fences if you want to be a star, and that goes for all facets of life. Whether it’s football or dating, if you’re not trying to crush it, then you’re doing it wrong.

If you’re going to get shot down, then you might as well shoot your shot with the hottest woman you can find.

I’d rather get turned down by a Victoria’s Secret model than a soft six. Every single guy reading this agrees, and that’s the mentality Vickers is bringing to his football team.

Either take it all the way, or don’t do it at all. Props to Vickers for giving us an early candidate for football quote of the season.