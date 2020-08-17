Jeffrey Epstein’s “black book” was filled with the names and personal contact information of world leaders, famous musicians and actors that Epstein knew. It also left many wondering whether many of the famous people involved with him knew about his sex abuse crimes and kept them a secret, or whether Epstein’s crimes were so discreet as to be overlooked by his posse.
Epstein Mysteries: Could His Friends Plausibly Not Have Known About His Lifestyle?
(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Font Size: