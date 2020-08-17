Julio Rosas On Defunding The Police: ‘Not Going To Be Helpful At All’

Julio Rosas, a senior writer for Townhall, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about protests throughout the country, race relations and more.

A group of protesters in Washington, D.C. clashed with the police Thursday during another night of civil unrest.

“There was a big protest that started to become a little destructive in the Adams-Morgan neighborhood of Washington, D.C.,” Rosas said. “They were setting some stuff on fire. They were bringing out trash cans, newspaper stands into the street.”

Rosas explained that the police had “trapped a large number of the protesters — rioters at that point — in the street and so they were in the process of arresting them.”

“Some of the people that were able to get away — they came back and started to become agitators,” he said, “with the officers that had set up the perimeter around the outside of where they had gotten their friends.”

Rosas also discussed the Seattle City Council’s decision to defund the police, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best’s resignation and more. (RELATED: Rep. Jodey Arrington Rips Jerry Nadler, Democratic Party Leadership On Portland Response)

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

‘More Than Just A Peace Deal’: Leading Security Expert On Israel-United Arab Emirates Deal

Chicago College Student Speaks Out About Returning To Campus This Fall

Alliance Defending Freedom Lawyer Reacts To Pro-Life Students Getting Arrested