Justin Fields Says The Big 10 Can Play If The ACC, Big 12 And SEC Are Allowed To

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields thinks the Big 10 should play football if other conferences will in the fall.

According to Dan Hope, Fields appeared on ESPN Radio early Monday to talk about the other conferences playing after the Big 10 canceled, and said, “I don’t see any reason why the Big Ten can’t do the same.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Justin Fields on players speaking up: “I think we’re finally realizing how big of a voice we have.” Said he thinks that if the ACC, Big 12 and SEC can have a season, “I don’t see any reason why the Big Ten can’t do the same.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 17, 2020

Good for Fields for continuing to speak up. This young man is becoming a hero during the war to save football during the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s the best player in the entire conference and arguably in the country. Instead of silently sitting on the sidelines during this travesty, he’s arguing for the Big 10 to play.

He’s also 100% correct. There’s literally no reason the Big 10 can’t play if other conferences are during the coronavirus pandemic.

You know the Big 10 screwed up badly when Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and Nebraska fans are all in agreement.

Stop and think about that for a second. You can’t get those fan bases in the same room without them wanting to go to war.

Now we’re all fighting on the same side. Great job, Kevin Warren!

Keep up the fight, everyone. We simply can’t stop. As long as the Big 10 wants to act like a rogue dictatorship, then we must speak up.