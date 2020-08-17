Kevin Hart And Will Smith To Pair Up For ‘Planes, Trains And Automobiles’ Reboot

Kevin Hart got everyone’s attention Monday when he announced he and Will Smith were pairing up to do a reboot of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

“I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with,” the 41-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a screenshot of a headline from Deadline that read, “‘Planes, Trains [and] Automobiles’ Gets Paramount Pictures Remake With Will Smith [and] Kevin Hart Starring; Westbook, Hartbeat Produce.” (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 17, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

“We found it and are developing it together with our teams,” he added. “This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia….. let’s goooooo @willsmith.” (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

The 51-year-old actor and Hart will star in the remake to the classic 1987 John Hughes buddy film featuring Steve Martin and the late John Candy.

“A man must struggle to travel home for Thanksgiving with a lovable oaf of a shower curtain ring salesman as his only companion,” a description on IMDb read about the movie that finds the pair facing one travel obstacle after another.

In case you missed it, here’s one of the memorable moments from the original film.

The script, being written by Aeysha Carr, will be her first debut on the big screen. Carr’s TV credits include shows like “Brooklyn 99” and the upcoming Hulu series “Woke.”