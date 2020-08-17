Kylie Jenner Slams ‘Fake Version’ Of Instagram Post Claiming She Labeled It ‘Brown Skinned Girl’

Kylie Jenner slammed a “fake version” of a post she made on social media that claimed she labeled it “brown skinned girl.”

"Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to 'brown skinned girl,'" the 23-year-old reality star captioned her post on her Instagram story Monday. The post was noted by E! News.

Kylie Jenner Denies ‘Brown Skinned Girl’ Caption, Claims It’s Fake https://t.co/aVn2rvl9y0 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2020

"I never said this," she added, per the outlet.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s story included two screenshots of her post while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. In the photos, Jenner is wearing a black and white snakeskin-print jumper. Above the photos she wrote, Here’s the fake version that everyone believed.”

She went on to explain that her original post included a caption that had a white heart and sparkles emoji. She then said she went back in and changed it “a few minutes later” to read, “brown eyed girl,” followed by those emojis.

“And that is all,” she concluded.

In the version that surfaced online the post included her outfit photo from the trip with a caption underneath that reportedly read, “brown skinned girl.”