Man Falls Into A Fire While Smashing A Beer Can Against His Head

A man fell into a fire in embarrassing fashion in a viral video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @5thYear, a man was attempting to open a beer can by smashing it against his head when things took a turn for the worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He stumbled backwards and fell right onto a raging fire. Watch the crazy video below.

Yeah, it doesn’t get much more embarrassing than that. In terms of dumb stuff you see on the web today, that’s probably as dumb as it’s going to get.

Imagine attempting to open a beer can in this fashion and instead of getting the job done, you end up in a fire.

If that’s not embarrassing, then I don’t know what is.

People will do anything for the cameras! Instead of opening a beer can like a normal person would, this guy just had to chase some clout!

Instead of a cold beer in his mouth, he ended up in a fire. It’s almost like karma has a way of finding you.

Next time, just open it like a normal guy.