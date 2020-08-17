Man Holds Onto Tree For 16 Hours During Floods That Have Killed At Least 1,000

A man held on to a tree for 16 hours as a raging flood surged past him during an intense storm in New Delhi, India over the weekend, according to CBS News.

After clinging to the tree for more than half a day, an Indian Air Force helicopter came and rescued him, CBS News reported. Monsoon rains have hit much of India and neighboring country Bangladesh over the past few months killing hundreds of people and displacing millions in both countries.

Dipanshu Kabra, a senior police officer in India, posted a video to Twitter that shows the intense flood around the man as he grabs the tree. Initial attempts to save the man failed, Kabra said. (RELATED: Millions Forced To Evacuate As Cyclone Amphan Hits India And Bangladesh)

WATCH:

Teams of local police , sdrf , Secl tried hard to rescue but couldn’t pic.twitter.com/U9AUD20ZMa — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 17, 2020

Monsoon conditions and more heavy rains are expected in the coming days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

More than 14 million Indians have been affected or displaced due to intense storms that have occurred in the past three months, India’s Interior Ministry said Monday, according to CBS News.

About 870 people have India and more than 160 people in Bangladesh have been killed during the storm, according to CBS News.

A third of Bangladesh’s population has been affected by the storms, CBS News reported.

Cyclone Amphan, which hit India in May, was one of the region’s most powerful cyclones in decades, according to The Wall Street Journal. The cyclone brought 115 mph winds and torrential rains to parts of India.

There has been 15% more rainfall in August than average in India this year, according to CBS News. The Indian government has deployed dozens of disaster relief teams in response to the storms and floods.

