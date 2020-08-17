Michelle Obama’s 2020 DNC Speech Urges Americans To Vote Early, By Mail, And ‘In Person’ If Possible

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered the closing speech at Monday’s portion of the Democratic National Convention, during which she urged voters to cast ballots early and by mail where possible.

Obama also relived her iconic 2016 DNC speech, arguing that despite the current state of the country, she still believes that “going high is the only thing that works” when others go low.

WATCH:

Later in her remarks, Obama said that “folks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting.” (RELATED: Biden Is Going Back To The Future | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 19)

“We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012,” she stated. “We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can, we’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they’re received, and then make sure our friends and families do the same.” (RELATED: White House Claims New York Lawsuit Against Trump, Postmaster General Is ‘Politically Motivated’)

WATCH:

Obama’s comments come as Democrats are scrutinizing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump’s actions ahead of the election. 16 plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Trump, DeJoy and the United States Postal Service in Manhattan on Monday, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled Congress to move on USPS legislation this coming weekend.