New ‘Monday Night Football’ Crew Announced For ESPN. Here Are The Details

The sports commentators in charge of “Monday Night Football” this year for ESPN has been announced and it’s fair to say fans will be pleased.

“Now official: ESPN’s new Monday Night Football Commentator Team – Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick,” ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted out Monday.

"Congratulations to a great team," he added. "Lisa Salters and John Parry also return to MNF telecast. First game: Titans at Broncos, the second game of ESPN's Week 1 MNF Doubleheader."

Veteran anchor Levy, who has been with the sports network since 1993, has been doing play-by-play for college games on ESPN for more than a decade along with NHL games, per ESPN.com. He also was part of the postgame coverage for "MNF" games for the last three seasons.

Riddick, a former defensive back and front-office executive, joined ESPN in 2013 and quickly became one of the network’s most compelling voices. He has been a key part of coverage of the NFL draft and the combine and was part of the team on Monday Night Countdown.

Levy and Riddick will be joined in the booth by Griese who was formerly with the Denver Broncos as the team’s star QB before coming on board with the network in 2009. He has since worked with Levy in the booth calling major college football games for years.

“Steve, Brian and Louis are trusted voices of the NFL whose knowledge and love of football connects with fans,” ESPN executive vice president of content Connor Schell shared. “We are thrilled that they will join Lisa Salters to make up our new Monday Night Football team and share their passion and insight with football fans in what promises to be a great broadcast each week.”