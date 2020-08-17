REVIEW: ‘Mr. Jones’ Tells Heroic Story Of Journalist Working To Expose Famine In The Soviet Union

“Mr. Jones” tells the heroic story of a Welsh-born journalist who worked to bring light to the Soviet Union famine in Ukraine the early 1930s.

The film tells the behind-the-scenes story of the Soviet Union’s effort to cover up the famine, and journalist Gareth Jones’ journey to uncover it.

WATCH:

Probably one of the best scenes of the movie happens when Jones arrives in Ukraine. Five children show up in this snowy world that he’s in and sing a song to him about being cold and hungry, but loyal to Joseph Stalin. The scene eerily shows just how twisted and cruel the whole situation was.

Jones preserved some of his real life thoughts in a notebook kept by his sister, according to The Atlantic.

“I crossed the border from Great Russia into the Ukraine. Everywhere I talked to peasants who walked past,” Jones wrote when he entered the Ukraine. “They all had the same story.” (RELATED: REVIEW: Ben Affleck’s New Movie ‘The Way Back’ Is Incredibly Dark)

“‘There is no bread. We haven’t had bread for over two months. A lot are dying. The first village had no more potatoes left and the store of burak (“beetroot”) was running out. They all said: ‘The cattle are dying, nechevo kormit’ [there’s nothing to feed them with]. We used to feed the world & now we are hungry. How can we sow when we have few horses left? How will we be able to work in the fields when we are weak from want of food?'”

I adore movies with historical importance because they matter a lot. Director Agnieszka Holland did an amazing job at telling a story of such political importance without letting emotion take over. The story is about things that Gareth did in an attempt to bring truth and information to people who needed to see it.

All members of the Moscow press corps pretty much knew about the famine including The New York Times correspondent Walter Duranty. Words that the press were allowed to use included “acute food shortage,” “food stringency,” “food deficit” and “diseases due to malnutrition,” but not anything else, according to The Atlantic.

None of the press corps worked to expose the famine and that’s the job of a journalist. It’s not about how you feel about the information or the facts, it’s about uncovering them and delivering them to those who need to know it. In this case, it was the rest of the world.