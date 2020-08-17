Only 15 NFL Players Are Currently On The League’s Coronavirus List

The NFL has continued to do a great job handling coronavirus.

According to Ben Volin, the league only has a total of 15 players on the coronavirus list. Being on the list doesn’t mean a player is positive, but it does mean they could have been near someone exposed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact there are more than 2,500 players, having only 15 on the list is a big win.

The NFL has approximately 2,600 players, and only 15 are currently on COVID-IR. It’s not a true bubble, but it’s working so far — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 17, 2020

As far as I can tell, pretty much everyone has done a great job handling coronavirus other than the MLB. The NBA, NHL and NFL have all kept players safe.

While I don’t have much to praise Roger Goodell on, I think we can all agree he deserves to be applauded if this season goes off without a hitch.

College football is on the brink of absolute collapse, and nobody knows if we’ll get games in the fall. At the same time, the NFL is cruising forward.

If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

Hopefully, the NFL continues to do a great job and we have football in the fall. Given the disaster that college football has turned into, we need it more than ever.