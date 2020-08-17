Penn State AD Sandy Barbour Says It’s ‘Unclear’ Whether Or Not A Vote Was Held To Cancel Big 10 Football

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour doesn’t know if an official vote was held to cancel the Big 10 football season.

According to Nicole Auerbach, Barbour told the media Monday, “It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote. Nobody has ever told me there was. I don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PSU AD Sandy Barbour: “It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote. Nobody has ever told me there was. I don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.” — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) August 17, 2020

To add more confusion to the chaos, Minnesota’s university president Joan Gabel has also said a formal vote wasn’t held, according to Jeff Wald.

She called it “a deliberative process.”

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said last week she wouldn’t call it a vote per se. She called it, “a deliberative process where we came to a decision together” and supported the decision to postpone the season. #Gophers #B1G https://t.co/bePIxX4J2D — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) August 17, 2020

What an absolute disgrace and disaster for the entire conference. How do we not know if a formal vote was held?

How do we not know if every single of the 14 conference members had to sit down and vote on the record?

This is a disgraceful situation, and I’ve seen more transparency in third world dictatorships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 14, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

The Big 10 ripped our hearts out by canceling the football season during the coronavirus pandemic, and then proceeded to give us no real answers.

It’s a joke of a situation and every single person involved should be humiliated by their actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

Give us answers, and give them to us right now! Fans deserve to know the truth!