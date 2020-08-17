Porn Viewership Is Expected To Increase 22.4% After College Football Cancelations

Porn viewership is expected to increase after college football games were canceled in the fall.

The PAC-12, Big 10 and other conferences have canned their respective 2020 seasons because of coronavirus. While that's bad news for football fans, it's apparently good news for porn companies.

According to data given to me from the porn company ImLive, adult content viewership is expected to increase 22.4% in the fall over what it was in 2019 when we had a normal football season.

Is 2020 the wildest year ever or is it the wildest year ever? I’m out here weeping because college football is canceled, and the porn companies are about to get a huge boost.

How the hell would you ever describe this year to anyone? Would it even be possible? One day, we’re losing football games.

Next, porn companies are expecting a gigantic jump in viewership. At this point, literally nothing shocks me about 2020.

If I woke up bald one morning and a mustache with no memory of how it happened that wouldn’t even be shocking. It’d just be another day in 2020!

As usual, the porn industry dominates the marketing game. Despite the fact college football being ruined sucks, it’s still always fun to read these stats. There’s no debate about that.