REPORT: Vote To Cancel Big 10 Football Was 8-6 And Not 12-2

The vote to cancel Big 10 football was reportedly way closer than initially believed.

It was initially reported that the Big 10 voted 12-2 to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic, and Iowa and Nebraska were the only schools holding the line. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that might not have been the case at all. According to Tim Brando, the vote was actually 8-6.

What’s clear in the @bigten is division. Commissioner Warren dodged every question & every follow up from @BTNDaveRevsine on his own Network. The vote originally leaked as 12-2 to the media, was done so incorrectly. It was 8-6, and it’s impossible politics didn’t play a role. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 16, 2020

In response to a tweet from Teddy Greenstein claiming the 8-6 claim wasn’t accurate, Brando seemingly doubled down and ripped the Big 10 for a lack of transparency.

Yeah and that’s the issue isn’t it Teddy? It’s always a source. Transparency non existent, and while my thoughts may not mirror yours as to whether the @bigten should play we can agree it’s a divided League whether the Presidents were or weren’t. All the best, and much respect. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 17, 2020

Honestly, it’s way easier to believe the vote was 8-6 than 12-2. When I first heard the 12-2 number, I couldn’t believe it.

It didn’t make sense at all, and now it’s reportedly not even true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

Here’s the good news. Kevin Warren could just open the Big 10’s books for the entire world to see. If we’re going to ruin football, then all information should be public.

The players, coaches and fans all have a right to know who voted to cancel and who didn’t. That’d put an end to this nonsense real fast.

Instead, the Big 10 is operating in secret like they’re the leadership of the Soviet Union, and we’re just told to shut up and accept the fact that football is over.

I’ll be damned if I sit here in silence as the Big 10 works in secrecy! Open the books and let us know what the vote was!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

We need answers, and we need them right now.