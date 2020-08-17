REPORT: Dez Bryant Will Work Out For The Baltimore Ravens

Dez Bryant’s NFL career might not be over.

According to Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater, the former Dallas Cowboys star will work out for the Baltimore Ravens at some point this week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017.

Free-agent WR Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the #Ravens, sources tell @SlaterNFL and me. This has been in the works for a while. Dez hasn’t played in a game since 2017, but he’s in shape, motivated, and intends to play in 2020. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 17, 2020

Obviously, it’s cool to see a guy like Dez Bryant pushing hard to make a comeback in the NFL. Nobody is cheering against him.

We all love seeing guys bust back onto the scenes. It’s always great whenever it happens in sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Aug 13, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT

However, I find it hard to believe that Dez Bryant is anywhere near capable of still being a solid NFL receiver.

He hasn’t played in years and has had an Achilles injury. He’s also on the wrong side of 30. None of that adds up to good news for an NFL receiver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Aug 10, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

I hope I’m wrong because it’d be awesome to see Bryant play again, but I’m not holding my breath. I’m not holding it at all.