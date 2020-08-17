REPORT: Local Economic Impact Of Canceled Penn State Football Games Might Cost More Than $500 Million

Penn State might lose a shocking amount of money because of canceled football games.

The Big 10 has canceled the 2020 college football season, and that means the Nittany Lions won't be packing campus on Saturdays in the fall.

How much money will that cost the local community? Happy Valley Adventure Bureau President and CEO Fritz Smith of Penn State football told Yahoo Sports that it’ll be somewhere between $70 million and $80 million for every home game.

Big 10 teams generally play seven home games a year, which means PSU is out north of $500 million.

These numbers are honestly nothing short of heartbreaking. Imagine being a small bar in Happy Valley that is dependent on football to survive.

Kevin Warren and the conference just ripped it away from everyone. The season was supposed to be starting in a couple weeks.

Instead, these Big 10 communities are going to be absolutely decimated without football. I can’t even wrap my head around the number that is projected.

$80 million per game is just an absurd amount of lost cash when it comes to economic impact.

Congrats to everyone involved in canceling the Big 10 football season! I hope you’re all paying attention to the fallout because it’s going to get bad.