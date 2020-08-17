64 People Shot, 5 Fatally In Chicago This Weekend

Five people died and 59 others were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

The number of people injured in shootings in Chicago was up from 40 people during the previous weekend, Aug. 7-9, according to an article published Monday by the Chicago Sun-Times. Five people were fatally shot during that time period, the outlet reported.

#Police in #Chicago confirmed 5 are dead and at least 59 others were injured in #Shootings over the weekend. According to the latest crime statistics, more than 470 homicides have been recorded so far in Chicago in 2020. https://t.co/PwJFxseU9C — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) August 17, 2020

Jeremy Curry, 28, was found around 11:17 p.m. Friday in his car with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Sun-Times reported. A 48-year-old man was also found Friday with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest. Charles L. McFee was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center, according to the outlet.

18-year-old Tamyreon Jordan died from gunshot wounds to the chest and head around 10:25 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old boy was also shot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was in fair condition, the outlet reported.

An unidentified man in his 20s was found unresponsive inside his vehicle around 5:05 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. (RELATED: Chicago Sees Massive Spike In Gun Violence And Murder In July)

Kevin Garcia, 29, died early Monday morning after being involved in a triple shooting. Garcia was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Two others involved were taken to the hospital in good condition, officials told the outlet.

Six minors were also injured in shootings over the weekend.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg Friday around 8:10 p.m. He was hospitalized in fair condition, police confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times. Later that night, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital. He claimed he didn’t see anyone when he got shot.

A 17-year-old was shot in leg and taken to Christ Medical Center after a male got out of an SUV and shot at a group of people. The suspect reportedly got back into the vehicle and left the scene. Around 10 p.m. that night a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg while standing on the sidewalk. He was reportedly in stable condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

A 17-year-old was shot Sunday at a park on the North Side of Chicago. He was shot in the abdomen and was in good condition after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

Most recently, officers responded to reports of gunshots at 3:15 a.m. on Monday. Officers found a 15-year-old boy shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to the outlet.