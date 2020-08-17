‘The Masked Singer’ UK Reportedly Set To Film In Front Of Live Audience During Pandemic

“The Masked Singer” UK is set to film in front of a live audience for the first time since the coronavirus shut down production.

The British version of the popular Korean singing contest — featuring stars disguised in elaborate masked costumes — will be one of the first TV shows to start back up again when filming begins next month for the second season on ITV, according to Deadline in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Leads Black Lives Matter Protest At Republican Convention)

SRO, the company handling audience ticket sales for the show, said that various social distancing guidelines will be in place and those who break those rules will be removed or refused entry. (RELATED: Here’s What Performers On ‘The Masked Singer’ Went Through To Keep Their Identities Hidden)

“It is important that you understand that we are not able to guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19,” SRO shared. “Therefore, you should consider both your own medical health (and any specific risks associated with COVID-19) and that of those in your household or others with whom you may come into contact with. By attending the filming, you agree that you understand the risks.”

According to the report:

The Masked Singer is able to film in front of an audience after the UK government greenlit indoor performances last week. As well as The Masked Singer, a number of other UK studio shows are being staged in front of an audience again from this month, including BBC Two’s QI and ITV’s Family Fortunes and Britain’s Got Talent.

Director of Television for ITV Kevin Lygo previously explained that production for the hit singing contest is in a unique position as it is filmed in an “enclosed, guarded space.”

Filming will reportedly start on Sept. 14 and take place over eight nights.