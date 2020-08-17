Three Officers Shot In Texas House Call Turned Hostage Situation

Three officers were shot Sunday in a Texas suburb after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home and took multiple hostages, police wrote on Twitter.

Cedar Park Police responded to a home call on Sunday after a woman said her son “had kicked in the door and was acting very aggressive,” the department said in a press conference Sunday, according to CNN. All three of the officers who had been shot have been admitted to hospitals and are in stable condition, a Tweet from assistant police chief Mike Harmon detailed.

Just left the hospital and all 3 ofc’s are in stable condition. The scene in Heritage Park Subdivision is still active. Please avoid the area. Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern. # — Mike Harmon (@chiefmikeharmon) August 16, 2020

An unidentified suspect took three hostages, two of which have since been released as of Monday morning, according to tweets from Cedar Park Police. Officers were reportedly “met with gunfire” when they initially responded and law enforcement fired back, but it is unknown if the suspect was struck, Harmon said in the press conference, according to CNN.

8:00am Update: We can confirm that two of the hostages have been released. The suspect and one other hostage remain in the home at this time. https://t.co/7Doy83CKjN — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 17, 2020

The standoff is still ongoing and police have contacted the barricaded suspect in order to facilitate a “peaceful resolution.” (RELATED: Suspended Wisconsin Officer Assaulted, Shot At By Mob At His Home, Police Say)

“It’s our goal to bring this to a peaceful resolution, as everybody knows,” Harmon said, according to CNN. “We don’t want to see anybody else getting hurt.”

