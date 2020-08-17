Trump Teases Tuesday Pardon, Reportedly Says Its Not Snowden Or Flynn

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to pardon someone Tuesday, according to a tweet from CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang.

NEW: On the flight home from Wisconsin, the President told us he plans to pardon someone “very, very important” tomorrow who is not Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 18, 2020

Jiang reports the pardon won’t be for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn or former U.S National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

The president did say he was looking into a possible pardon for Snowden on Saturday, according to Reuters.

“I’m going to start looking at it,” Trump told reporters at a news conference in New Jersey on Saturday, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Trump Takes Heat For Roger Stone Commutation, But How Does He Compare To Previous Presidents?)

“There are a lot of people that think he is not being treated fairly. I mean, I hear that,” Trump said, per the New York Post.

“Snowden is one of the people they talk about. They talk about numerous people, but he is certainly one of the people that they do talk about,” Trump said Thursday, before turning to his aides, according to the Post. “I guess the DOJ is looking to extradite him right now?…It’s certainly something I could look at. Many people are on his side, I will say that. I don’t know him, never met him. But many people are on his side.”

In 2013 Snowden was charged with espionage after leaking secret documents that revealed domestic and international surveillance carried out by the National Security Agency, per Reuters.