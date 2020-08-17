Former Ohio Governor John Kasich’s 2020 Democratic National Convention speech cast this year’s election as a crossroads moment for the nation and argued that reelecting President Donald Trump would have “consequences for America’s soul.”

Kasich, a “lifelong Republican,” opened by noting that “sometimes elections represent a real choice … about which path we want to take when it comes to challenging times.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama To Hail Joe Biden As ‘Profoundly Decent Man’ During DNC Speech)

Trump routinely disparaged Kasich when they squared off in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, and he told reporters aboard Air Force One Monday that Kasich “was a loser as a Republican and he’ll be a loser as a Democrat.”

“America is at that crossroads today,” he continued. “The stakes in this election are greater than any in modern times. Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we have been following for the past four years. It’s a path that led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility and growing vitriol between citizens. Continuing to follow that path will have consequences for America’s soul.”

Kasich conceded that “normal times, something like” a two term Republican governor and former Republican presidential candidate delivering a speech at the DNC “would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

You can watch his entire speech below.

WATCH: