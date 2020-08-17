Politics

Michelle Obama To Hail Joe Biden As ‘Profoundly Decent Man’ During DNC Speech

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Former First Lady Michelle Obama will cast former Vice President Joe Biden as “a profoundly decent man” during her Monday night speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“I know Joe,” Obama states in her pre-taped remarks, a clip of which was released by the DNC ahead of Monday’s festivities. “He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith.”

The former first lady adds that Biden “was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

“He listens. He will tell the truth and trust science.” (RELATED: Trump’s Former DHS Chief Of Staff Endorses Biden)

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joseph Biden observe a moment of silence to mark the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks September 11, 2013 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. The nation is commemorating the anniversary of the 2001 attacks which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and one crash landed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump criticized Obama during a speech Monday in Wisconsin for pre-recording her remarks, adding that he will be delivering his Republican National Convention speech “live from the White House” next Thursday.

Obama has primarily stayed out of politics since she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, left the White House in 2017, instead choosing to focus on the family’s production company. She launched her own Spotify exclusive podcast last month and hosted Barack as her first guest.